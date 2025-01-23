Police: One Dead After Student Opens Fire in Tennessee School

Sixteen-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante died Wednesday after a student with a pistol opened fire in Tennessee’s Antioch High School.

The incident happened just after 11 a.m.

The Tennessean reported that 17-year-old Solomon Henderson pulled a pistol and shot Escalante and another student, then shot himself.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said:

The 16-year-old girl who was fatally wounded in the cafeteria of Antioch High School this morning is identified as Josselin Corea Escalante. The 17-year-old shooter who killed himself is identified as Solomon Henderson, who was an active student at Antioch High School.

A 17-year-old boy was also shot but his wounds are not life-threatening.

Police do not know what motivated Henderson to open fire.

