At Least 13 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 13 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the fatal shooting occurred around 12:10 p.m. Sunday “in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue.” Three teens inside a house were shot by an “unknown offender,” leaving an 18-year-old in good condition, a 17-year-old in critical condition, and a 16-year-old deceased.

The 16-year-old was identified as Makai Rodriguez.

ABC 7 noted that Rodriguez was initially listed in critical condition and died at the hospital.

Breitbart News reported at least 13 people were shot in Chicago during the previous weekend, January 17-19, as well. Those shooting victims included six people who were shot within a six-hour timeframe from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The Chicago Sun-Times said that 30 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

