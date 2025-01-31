Kansas City Chiefs Announce No Super Bowl Rally After 2024 Shooting

If the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl in February, there will be no rally for the public like the one following the team’s 2024 win where a shooting occurred that left one dead and more than 20 injured.

FOX4KC reported that, if the Chiefs win the big game, they will opt for “an exclusive gathering at Arrowhead Stadium for players, their families, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.” Afterward, players will gather at Crown Center to stage for a parade route that is designed “to minimize crowd density.”

The decision for this celebratory approach was reached on Thursday.

FOX4KC noted that a shootout occurred at last year’s post-victory public rally, leaving Lisa Lopez dead and more than 20 others injured.

Breitbart News pointed to a PBS report on the February 14, 2024, shooting, which said, “Twelve people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally.”

Chiefs’ defensive end Charles Omenihu responded to the shooting by claiming guns are too easy to get in the United States and calling for more laws. Omenihu did this before any information about the number of guns involved was made public, how those guns were acquired, and the ages and identities of the alleged shooters.

Omenihu did not mention that California, the state with the most stringent gun controls in the country, led the nation in “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

