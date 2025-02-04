At Least Five Shot in School Shooting in Swedish City of Örebro

At least five people have been shot and hospitalised in a school shooting incident in the Swedish city of Örebro on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1350: According to the Expressen newspaper, the suspected shooter has shot himself. Yet, police say that it is too early to know if there were more than one perpetrator. Despite initial reports, police say that no officers were shot during the incident, but they did exchange fire with the suspect. Police spokesman Gabriel Henning confirmed that five people were shot, their conditions are not known.

A major police operation is underway in Örebro given a continued threat to life following an attack on the Risbergska school, which was reportedly carried out with an automatic weapon, Expressen reports.

At least five people have been shot. At least four people have been hospitalised. However, their conditions are currently unclear.

The school’s principal, Mattias Molin, said: “We’ve vacated the school, I don’t know much more than that. We don’t know anything yet.”

According to Aftonbladet, police have ordered several other schools in the area to keep pupils indoors.

The paper also reported that the local hospital had emptied its emergency room and intensive care unit to receive the injured from the attack on Tuesday.

Speaking to Aftonbladet, a person who knew a teacher who works at the school said that he received a text message during the shooting.

“He wrote that automatic weapons are shot at school and that they have taken shelter in a room. Then he wrote that he loves me.”

This story is developing, more to follow…