At Least Two Shot in Philly During Eagles Super Bowl Parade

At least two people were shot Friday in the Spring Garden neighborhood in Philadelphia during the Eagles’ celebratory Super Bowl parade.

CBS News reported that there is not a status on the severity of the victims’ wounds nor is there any indication of what led up to the shooting.

NFL Dov Kleiman posted to X:

MLFootball likewise posted:

On January 31, 2025, Breitbart News noted that the Kansas City Chiefs decided, in event of a KC victory, they would not hold a rally for the public like the one following the team’s 2024 win where a shooting occurred that left one dead and more than 20 injured.

Breitbart News pointed to a PBS report on the February 14, 2024, shooting, which said, “Twelve people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally.”

Chiefs’ defensive end Charles Omenihu responded to that shooting by claiming guns are too easy to get in the United States and calling for more laws. Omenihu did this before any information was made public about the number of guns involved, how those guns were acquired, and the ages and identities of the alleged shooters.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.