Rep. Eric Burlison Stays on Message: ‘Abolish the ATF’

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) continues to stay on message with calls to “Abolish the ATF.”

On February 22 he used a post to X to shine a light on legislation designed to do away with the agency, saying, “H.R. 221: ‘H.R. 221 will Abolish The ATF. It’s that simple. Eliminate this redundant agency that consistently violates Second Amendment rights.'”

Burlison reposted an American Firearms Association post, which said:

The ATF, a symbol of tyranny, responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans. Used to harass, bankrupt & terrorize hundreds of thousands of Americans. It should be torn to the ground NOW, not in a few years. We can’t wait for the political winds to change. ABOLISH THE ATF!

On November 25, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Burlison told FOX News the ATF is “a disaster.”

Burlison said, “For several decades they’ve been a disaster agency [which has] been violating the Second Amendment.”

On January 13, 2025, Breitbart News noted that Burlison doubled down on his push to abolish the ATF, claiming the agency uses tax money to violate Americans’ rights.

In a post to X, he wrote, “The ATF uses your tax dollars to violate your constitutional rights. Does that sound like freedom to you?”

On January 17, 2025, Breitbart News pointed out that co-sponsors for Burlison’s H.R. 221 were lining up in the House of Representatives, joining the call to do away with the ATF altogether.

Burlison remains on message now, continuing to push to “abolish the ATF.”

