South Carolina Executes Double Murderer via Firing Squad

South Carolina executed double murderer Brad Sigmon via firing squad on Friday, making him the first death row inmate to die by firing squad in the United States in 15 years.

The Associated Press reported that 67-year-old Sigmon was shot at 6:05 p.m. “by three volunteer prison employees.” He was pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

On February 22, 2025, Breitbart News noted that Sigmon elected to die by firing squad, observing that his execution date was set for March 7, 2025.

FOX News reported that 67-year-old Sigmon “was convicted in the 2001 baseball bat killings of his ex-girlfriend’s parents at their home in Greenville County.” Those murders occurred after Sigmon unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend, eventually killing her to keep her from having a relationship with anyone else.

Sigmon said, “I couldn’t have her, I wasn’t going to let anybody else have her.”

Although Sigmon chose death by firing squad, USA Today quoted his attorney, Gerald “Bo” King, criticizing South Carolina’s death penalty, saying, “There is no justice here.”

