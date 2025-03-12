Chicago: One Wounded in Shooting Outside O’Hare Airport Terminal

One person was wounded after a fight led to shots fired outside a Chicago O’Hare terminal Wednesday around 1:00 a.m.

Shots rang out during the fight, leaving a 25-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to “the lower body,” NBC 5 reported.

The wounded man was hospitalized in stable condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times spoke with Mahmoud, an airport worker who witnessed the incident. Mahmoud said, “They start fighting, regular fighting, after that they [go] in the car, they bring the gun and then start shooting. After that, I hit the ground.”

The Sun-Times noted that police found “several rifle rounds” at the scene.

Breitbart News noted at least 15 people were shot in Chicago during the weekend, and four of those individuals succumbed to their wounds.

