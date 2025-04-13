Chicago: 15 People Shot, 2 Fatally, Friday into Sunday Morning

At least 15 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the weekend’s first fatal shooting was discovered “about 1 a.m. in the 13300-block of S. Avenue M.” A man believed to be in his 20s was found outside with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He died at the scene.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred just after 6 p.m. Saturday “near the CTA Blue Line platform in the 400 block of South Peoria Street at Van Buren.” An argument between a 61-year-old man and a 24-year-old man resulted in a shootout, which led to the death of the older man.

Breitbart News noted at least 15 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, and one of them succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 105 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

