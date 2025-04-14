Legislation passed in Tennessee on April 10, 2025, requires autopsies for mass shooters for the purposes of identifying links to psychiatric drugs.

The bill, HB 1349, and companion bill SB 1146, require “the medical examiner’s office to ascertain and document current drug use, including psychotropic drugs, by a deceased individual who committed a mass shooting; directs the University of Tennessee’s health science center to study drug interactions between the psychotropic drugs and any other drugs present in the deceased individual’s system; requires the department of health to disclose the psychotropic drug use of the individual to the public upon request.”

WBIR noted that HB 1349 passed in the Tennessee House on a vote of 76-20. The companion bill, SB 1146, passed in the Tennessee Senate on a vote of 27-5.

The autopsies required by the legislation would be conducted “at one of the five regional forensic centers in Tennessee.” And once the examiner has tested the mass shooter’s body for drugs the results are to be “[shared]…with the University of Tennessee’s Health Science Center College of Pharmacy and the Department of Health.”

A report from the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department released earlier this month, highlights the mental condition of the 28-year-old transgender woman who shot and killed six people at a Nashville Christian school in March 2023. In describing the time-frame of 2018, the report said, “Despite the ongoing therapy and medication regimens, [the transgender woman’s] anxiety, depression, and rage only escalated. She commented how she felt she was being swallowed by despair and even created drawings documented how her assorted mental health conditions were affecting her mind.”

HB 1349 and SB 1146 are designed to use autopsy results to find commonalities between the meds being taken by the Christian school shooter and other mass shooters in the Volunteer State.

