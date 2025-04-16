Billboard Showing California Legal CANIK 9mm Pistol Drawing Fire

An Oakland, California, billboard showing a compact, California-compliant CANIK 9mm pistol is drawing fire from some social media users and love from others.

The pistol, called the METE MC9 CA, satisfied California’s safety demands was added to the state’s DOJ-approved handgun roster, making it legal for in-state purchase from Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs).

CANIK’s website says, “The introduction of the CANIK Mete MC9 to California is the first step of bringing superior firearms to the Golden state. The CANIK Mete MC9 California model, prepared superior!”

OaklandSide noted that a billboard with a photo of the pistol is positioned near I-880 in Oakland. The billboard says, “METE MC9 CANIK comes to California.” The same billboard has been seen “in Los Angeles, Culver City, and other California cities.”

One social media user reacted to the billboard by calling it “tasteless and disturbing” while another wrote, “I’m pretty jaded about this country but those billboards surprised even me.”

Yet another person reacted by writing, “I know many people own guns here but somehow I feel that is different from being a place with a gun culture.”

But one social media user noted, “What is so upsetting about this? It’s an advertisement for people who may be interested in LEGALLY picking one up. Majority of criminals in Oakland don’t buy their guns from gun stores so this won’t interest them in the slightest.”

On October 28, 2023, Breitbart News posted a brief overview of the CANIK METE MC9, noting that “has ambidextrous slide forward controls, a rail for lights/accessories, a loaded chamber indicator, and a rear-facing indicator to let the concealed carrier know that the striker has been cocked.”

We also pointed out that “the METE MC9 has a safety built into the trigger.”

In most states in the country, the METE MC9 ships with one 12 and one 15-round magazine. However, to achieve California compliance, the METE MC9 CA is shipped with ten-round magazines.

