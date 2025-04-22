Florida Senate Rules Committee chairwoman Kathleen Passidomo (R) made it clear Monday that her committee will not take up legislation designed to repeal the minimum gun purchase age of 21 years.

The goal of the legislation is generally to protect the exercise of constitutional rights for 18- to 20-year-olds and more specifically to allow them to have the best tool possible for self-defense should they find themselves under duress.

CBS Miami reported that Passidomo announced the repeal of the gun control just days after a 20-year-old used one of his mother’s guns to shoot people on the FSU campus.

Breitbart News noted that Florida’s red flag law, gun-free university/college zones, and the minimum purchase of 21-years, all failed to prevent the FSU shooting. Nevertheless, Passidomo is blocking the legislation that is designed to allow 18- to 20-year-olds to purchase guns for self-defense.

CBS Miami pointed out that Passidomo indicated “the decision against taking up the House bill was made before the [FSU] shooting.”

Three weeks before the FSU shooting, Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia (R) crossed the aisle to vote with Democrats and block legislation that would have allowed students to be armed on campus for self-defense.

Hours after the shooting, Garcia said she had “zero regret” for opposing the legislation that would allow students to be armed on campus for self-defense.

