Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Pushes More Gun Control for Michigan

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) pushed for more gun control in her state, claiming, “Guns are the number one killer of young people in America.”

Whitmer made the comments in Lansing, with members of the gun control lobby gathered behind her for Annual Advocacy Day.

For years the left was called out for claiming guns were the number one cause of death for children in America. Breitbart News showed this claim to be false when President Joe Biden first made it on June 2, 2022. We noted the claim was based on reported 2020 CDC data, then dug into the data to find that 18- and 19-year-olds (i.e., people of voting age) had to be counted as children in order for Biden’s claim to be accurate.

But 18- and 19-year-olds are not children, and therefore, Biden’s claim was false.

Even though the claim was demonstrably false, it was repeated by Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and by actresses Allysa Milano and Jennifer Lawrence.

When Whitmer addressed the topic Tuesday she shifted the focus to “young people” rather than children. She did not mention how many of the “young people” in question were gang members or street criminals.

