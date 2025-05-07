Former University of Maryland Football Player Facing Murder Charges

Former University of Maryland defensive back Avantae Traeviyon Williams is facing murder charges over the shooting death of Keshod Harris in a DeLand, Florida, bar.

Local 12 reported the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in McCabe’s Bar.

A fistfight broke out, followed by gunshots allegedly fired by Williams. A number of rounds struck 32-year-old Harris, who died after being transported to the hospital.

FOX News noted that Williams allegedly fled the scene and was arrested on Monday.

Williams played two seasons with the Miami Hurricanes before playing one season at the University of Maryland. He faced assault charges in 2021 over “an alleged incident with a pregnant woman,” but those charges were later dropped.

A bartender at McCabe’s was also injured in the Saturday shooting but those wounds are not life-threatening.

