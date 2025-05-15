The Republican-controlled House passed legislation Wednesday to enhance national reciprocity for retired officers but has yet to deliver on national reciprocity for private citizens.

The legislation for retired officers, H.R. 2243, passed by a vote of 229 to 193.

After passage, Michel & Associates’ Kostas Moros posted to X: “The Founders would be disgusted to see the uninfringeable right to bear arms being so limited for regular citizens, while honored much more fully for police. Nothing against our LEOs, I think the vast majority are just trying to serve their communities as best they can. But we are all ‘the People,’ and cops are not Peopler than the rest of us. Reciprocity should be for ALL.”

On November 11, 2024, less than a week after defeating Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Breitbart News pointed to President Trump’s push for national concealed carry reciprocity, which would make the concealed carry permit of any one state valid in the other 49.

On January 8, 2025, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) answered the call and introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act (H.R. 38).

Hudson commented on H.R. 38, saying, “The Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act will protect law-abiding citizens’ rights to conceal carry and travel freely between states without worrying about conflicting state codes or onerous civil suits,” he said. “I am proud to see such strong and widespread support, and I will not stop fighting to get this legislation signed into law.”

