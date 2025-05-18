Rhode Island Democrats Push Semiautomatic Rifle, Shotgun, Pistol, Ban

Rhode Island Democrats are pushing an “assault weapons” ban that would ban many rifles, shotguns, and pistols in the state.

Rhode Island Current noted the ban, S 0359, targets “military-style” firearms and semiautomatics with cosmetic features such “as pistol grips, folding stocks, or threaded barrels.”

State Sen. Gordon Rogers (R) blasted the proposed ban, saying, “Same gun, same round, same ammunition, but when you put a grip on it forward as an accessory, it becomes an assault weapon. Does that make it any more dangerous? No. Do we go around banning cars that have chrome rims and spoilers on because they look dangerous? No, we don’t.”

While most “assault weapons” bans pushed around the country largely focus on firearms with detachable magazines, the text of S 0359 makes clear that semiautomatic firearms with fixed magazines are in S 0359’s crosshairs as well. For example, S 0359 would ban semiautomatic rifles with fixed magazines holding more than ten rounds and semiautomatic shotguns with fixed magazines holding more than six rounds.

The ban is sponsored by state Sen. Lou DiPalma (D), who admits an “assault weapons” ban will not accomplish “everything” gun control advocates want. However, he views the ban as a step legislators can take to increase safety.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Jake McGuigan spoke to Rhode Island legislators during a hearing Wednesday, suggesting a ban based on cosmetic feature targets firearms used least in homicides: “If we look over the past 13 years, 0.6% — that’s 0.6%, not even one percent — of all homicides in Rhode Island are attributed to rifles that will be banned by this bill. Why do we need a common-sense approach to address 0.6%?…That’s not a problem, that’s a rounding error.”

There is some opposition to the ban among Democrats. WPRI quoted one opposing Democrat, State Sen. Todd Patalano, explaining that the ban “does absolutely nothing” to lessen crime.

William Worthy, who owns Big Bear Hunting & Fishing, spoke against the ban, saying, “This type of a bill that would probably eliminate 60% of the firearms that are common here in Rhode Island, we’re all hunting, and we’re all sportsmen, and we enjoy going to the ranges and having a great time. A lot of those firearms would be made illegal.”

