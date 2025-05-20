Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Being Shot by Homeowner

An alleged intruder is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after an Aurora, Colorado, homeowner shot him Monday morning.

9 News reported that the incident occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m., and that the homeowner was alerted to the suspect’s presence by surveillance cameras that had just been installed.

The homeowner then went to his detached garage and confronted the alleged intruder. An altercation ensued, and the homeowner shot the suspect.

The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries and was still hospitalized as of Monday night.

CBS News noted that police do not expect any charges to be filed against the homeowner.

On May 13, 2025, Breitbart News reported on a Duplin County, North Carolina, homeowner who shot and killed an alleged intruder armed with an axe.

The alleged intruder was reportedly trying to break through the door of the home with the axe when the homeowner opened fire, striking him multiple times.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.