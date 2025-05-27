Alleged Carjackers Run Away After Rabbi Pulls Gun

Alleged carjackers ran away Saturday night in Baltimore, Maryland, after their intended target, a 62-year-old rabbi, pulled a gun.

ABC 7 reported that police were called around 9:00 p.m. Saturday after the Rabbi had been attacked twice, once immediately prior to the attempted carjacking and once after the alleged carjackers were unable to start and steal the vehicle.

As the second assault was beginning the rabbi pulled out a gun and the two suspects fled the scene.

The alleged carjackers were wearing masks when the incident occurred in the parking lot behind the rabbi’s North Baltimore apartment, FOX 45 noted.

ABC 7 pointed out that the rabbi has a valid handgun permit.

Another rabbi, Velvel Belinsky, told 11 News, “When we hear about events like this, it’s definitely very disturbing because safety is a very big concern for us.”

