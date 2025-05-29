Female Homeowner Confronts, Shoots Alleged Intruder

A Phoenix, Arizona, woman confronted and shot an alleged intruder inside her home Wednesday around 1:40 p.m.

FOX 10 reported the woman entered her home and found an alleged female intruder inside. The woman shot the intruder and 12 News pointed out “the alleged home intruder was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.”

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Breitbart News noted that a Rabbi in Baltimore, Maryland, scared away alleged carjackers by pulling a gun on them over the Memorial Weekend.

The masked suspects allegedly assaulted the Rabbi once and were beginning to do so again when he produced the gun and sent them fleeing.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.