Alleged Boulder, Colorado, terrorist Mohamed Sabry Soliman reportedly tried to buy a gun to use in Sunday’s attack but was denied the purchase because of his non-citizen status.

Breitbart News pointed out that Soliman is an illegal alien who allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower against Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel Sunday around 1:30 p.m. The attack occurred during a march held by “Run for Their Lives,” a group that describes itself as one which “[does] an 18 minute weekly walk to show international solidarity with the hostages taken from Israel during the 10/7 massacre, and still being held in Gaza.”

Initial reports indicated approximately eight were wounded in the attack, but yesterday, the New York Times noted the reported number of injured persons had risen to 12.

CNN reported that Soliman allegedly planned to use a gun and turned to Molotov cocktails after his gun purchase was denied.

The NYT pointed out that following his arrest, Soliman allegedly indicated “he had learned to shoot a gun in a concealed carry class but had to change his plan for the attack after he was blocked from purchasing a gun because of his immigration status.”

On August 28, 2024, Breitbart News reported that a three-judge panel for the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed Tuesday illegal aliens do not have Second Amendment rights.

Following his arrest, Soliman allegedly told law enforcement he spent a year planning Sunday’s attack.

He also allegedly said he wanted to “kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead.”

