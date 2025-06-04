Sheriff Praises Homeowner Who Shot Alleged Axe-Wielding Intruder

Sheriff Tom Boatwright praised a homeowner who shot an alleged axe-wielding intruder in Monroe County, Alabama, in the wee hours of June 3, 2025.

WKRG reported that the incident occurred “in the Eureka Landing community” and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call on it around 2:40 a.m.

The homeowner told responding deputies he shot the alleged intruder in self-defense, and deputies subsequently found the wounded suspect behind the home.

FOX10 TV noted the alleged intruder was shot “once in the torso.” His wounds received immediate attention from first responders and he was then transported to a hospital.

The suspect’s condition was not reported.

Sheriff Boatwright praised the homeowner, saying, “We commend the quick response of our deputies and the homeowner’s decision to defend themselves and their loved ones.”

