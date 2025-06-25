Gov. Abbott Signs Bill Banning Red Flag Laws in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill over the weekend banning the enforcement of red flag laws in cities and municipalities throughout the state of Texas.

FOX 7 reported that the bill, SB 1362, was signed Saturday.

Breitbart News reported that Gov. Abbott also signed legislation Saturday to remove short-barrel rifles and shotguns from Texas’ prohibited weapons list.

Although short-barrel rifles and shotguns remain under the purview of the National Firearms Act, thereby requiring a cumbersome purchase process, they will be legal per state law.

Both of the new laws–the removal of short-barrel firearms from the prohibited weapons list and the ban on red flag law enforcement–take effect September 1, 2025.

