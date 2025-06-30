Report: Idaho Shooter Who Killed Firefighters Identified as 20-Year-Old Man

The shooter who ambushed Idaho firefighters on Sunday, killing two, has reportedly been identified as a 20-year-old man.

The Associated Press reported that “a law enforcement official” revealed the suspected shooter’s age and name on the condition of anonymity.

Reports of a fire on Canfield Mountain, north of Coeur d’Alene, came into 911 shortly after 1:20 p.m. and firefighters took gunfire upon responding to the scene, Breitbart News reported.

Hours after the first shots were fired, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris noted that first responders continued to be fired upon by a sniper, or snipers. FOX News published video of Norris saying, “We don’t know if there is one, two, three, or four … [shooters]. We don’t know.”

Once the danger was over, Norris explained that law enforcement detected cell phone activation on the side of the mountain at 3:16 p.m., honed it on it, and that led them to the body of the 20-year-old. A firearm was lying nearby the man’s body.

Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the shooter, and it is uncertain if the 20-year-old man was killed by law enforcement rounds or if he took his own life.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.