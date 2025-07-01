Charges were upgraded against the alleged June 1, 2025, Boulder terrorist after one of his victims — an 82-year-old woman — died from her injuries.

FOX News reported the victim, identified as Karen Diamond, was wounded by a Molotov Cocktail on June 1.

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office indicated Diamond ” died tragically as a result of the severe injuries that she suffered in the attack.”

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) released a statement following Diamond’s death: “This loss is deeply felt by the Boulder community and our entire state, particularly within our strong Jewish community. My heartfelt condolences go out to her friends and family. Karen was taken from us too soon, and we mourn her loss while remembering her life and the impact she had on those who loved her.”

Breitbart News explained that the attack was allegedly carried out by 45-year-old illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman, using a makeshift flamethrower against Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel.

CBS News noted witnesses also claimed Soliman used “Molotov cocktails” in the attack.

CNN observed Soliman initially faced “a federal hate crime charge and state charges of attempted murder,” but the Wall Street Journal pointed out that a charge of murder has been added in light of Diamond’s death.

