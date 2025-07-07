Philadelphia: At Least 13 Wounded After Multiple Gunmen Open Fire

At least 13 people were wounded, three of them fatally, shortly after 1:00 a.m. Monday when multiple gunmen opened fire in South Philadelphia.

CBS News reported the three deceased individuals were all males, aged 19, 23, and 24. A 15-year-old girl and two 17-year-old boys were among those who were injured by gunfire.

One of the wounded–the 13th wounded person–was injured from falling down while trying to flee the scene.

The gunmen “shot randomly,” NBC Philadelphia noted.

A 19-year-old man who was shot in the head remains in critical condition.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, “You know, this is coward stuff. This is, you know, you see the size of this block. I mean, just individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars, children out here. I mean, this is coward, wanna-be thug stuff.”

