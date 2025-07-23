North Carolina lawmakers will convene July 29, 2025, in an attempt to override Gov. Josh Stein’s (D) veto of constitutional carry legislation.

If lawmakers are successful, North Carolina will become the 30th constitutional carry state in the Union.

There will also be attempts to override vetoes of other bills, according to The Carolina Journal.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R) commented: “By vetoing these commonsense bills, Gov. Stein confirms that he is out of touch with the people of North Carolina. He tolerates criminal illegal aliens roaming our streets, divisive ‘DEI’ concepts in our schools, and government infringement on our Second Amendment rights. I look forward to leading Senate Republicans in overriding these harmful vetoes and putting North Carolina families first.”

On June 12, 2025, Breitbart News reported that North Carolina’s constitutional carry legislation, Senate Bill 50, passed the House and was headed to the governor’s desk.

SB 50 would allow law-abiding North Carolinians of military age — 18 years and above — to carry concealed for self-defense without having to jump through all the hoops currently required to get a carry permit from the state.

Gov. Stein vetoed SB 50 on June 20, 2025, claiming the bill would make North Carolinians “less safe.”

Constitutional carry is currently the law of the land in the majority of states. Those states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

