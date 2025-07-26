Holster Company Halts Manufacture of All Sig Sauer P320 Holsters

Pro 2 Customs, a holster and firearm finish/accessory company, announced Friday that it will no longer make holsters or “[provide] custom services” for Sig Sauer P320 pistols.

They made clear their decision also includes the M17 and M18 models of the P320, both of which are designed for military issue.

Pro 2 Customs’ announcement came just days after the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) made clear all AFGSC personnel are to pause use of Sig Sauer’s M18 pistol.

Military.com reported the AFGSC’s pause on use of the M18 pistol came after 20-year-old Airman Brayden Lovan was killed by a “firearm discharge” Sunday at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. No details on the nature of the “firearm discharge” have been released.

A July 9, 2025, memo from Department of Homeland Security Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Authorized Officers to shift from certain Sig Sauer P320 handguns to Glock.

Sheahan said ICE Authorized Officers “will no longer be authorized to carry all models of the SIG Sauer P320 pistols.”

