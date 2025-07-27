Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy Pushes $4,709 NFA Suppressor Tax

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) pushed an amendment to a defense spending bill this week that would increase the National Firearms Act tax on suppressors to $4,709.

The NFA tax is currently at $200 but is set to fall to zero because of language in the recently One Big Beautiful Bill.

The Truth About Guns reported that Murphy is pushing in the opposite direction, seeking to “raise the NFA tax stamp on suppressors and short-barrel rifles from $200 to $4,709.”

Murphy also wants to increase the tax on “Any Other Weapons” (AOWs) from five dollars to $55.

Guns.com noted the Brady Campaign was quick to praise Murphy’s push for a tax increase: “Thank you, Chris Murphy, for introducing this critical amendment to strike the provision in the big UGLY bill that removed taxes on deadly silencers & other uniquely lethal weapons, and instead adjust taxes to reflect inflation today.”

