2 Dead, Multiple Injured Following Shooting Outside Reno Casino

Two people are dead and multiple others injured following a shooting outside Reno, Nevada’s Grand Sierra Resort just before 7:30 a.m. Monday.

ABC News reported that the shooting started in the resort’s valet area and the suspect was found approximately three to four minutes later. The Reno Gazette Journal noted that the suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting and then apprehended.

The suspect was among the injured transported to a hospital.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve (I) commented on the incident, saying, “It could have been much, much worse. We don’t know yet quite how it started or who was involved.”

The condition of the suspect is unknown, as is the motive for the shooting.

