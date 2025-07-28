At Least 17 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

At least 17 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported the ages of the shooting victims ranged from 6 t0 50 years of age.

The 6-year-old boy was shot at 9:35 p.m. Friday “while inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of West 59th Place.” A passing vehicle fired shots at the one in which the boy was riding, hitting him “in the backside.”

The 6-year-old was taken to a hospital in a good condition.

The weekend’s lone fatal shooting occurred at 4:44 a.m. Saturday “in the 11600 block of South Church Street.” The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot numerous times before arriving at a hospital, where he died.

Breitbart News noted at least 28 people were shot, six of them fatally, last weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 226 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

