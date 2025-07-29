Failed Democrat presidential contender Andrew Yang responded to the Manhattan shooting by claiming “automatic” rifles are too easy to get in America.

Yang did not address the fact that the alleged shooter used a semiautomatic rifle.

The New York Post published photos of the rifle allegedly used in the Manhattan shooting which show it had a standard safety, which allows the gun to be switched from safe to fire. Had the rifle been an automatic firearm, like our military uses, it would have a select-fire switch instead of the traditional, civilian AR-15 safety.

A select-fire switch allows soldiers and federal agents to switch between safe, semiautomatic fire, and three-round bursts of automatic fire.

Fully automatic rifles can be acquired by civilians in many states in the United States, but the process for doing so includes being fingerprinted, photographed, undergoing a background check, paying for a federal tax stamp, and registering the firearm with a government agency. The rifle used in the Manhattan shooting was not fully automatic. It was a traditional semiautomatic that shoots one round, and one round only, each time the trigger is pulled.

