All eyes are on the North Carolina House Wednesday, the day after the state’s Senate voted to override Gov. Josh Stein’s (D) veto of constitutional carry legislation.

The legislation is SB50, and Breitbart News noted it would make North Carolina the 30th constitutional carry state in the Union.

On June 11, 2025, Breitbart News also pointed out there is a problem: Two Republican state Representatives–Ted Davis and Bill Brisson–were opposing SB 50.

It appears those two continue to be questionable in the vote to override Stein’s veto.

National Association for Gun Rights’ communications director Taylor D. Rhodes posted to X:

The other 29 constitutional carry states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

