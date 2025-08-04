On Friday, the Houston Police Department circulated a memo telling officers they are prohibited from carrying the Sig Sauer P320 and giving them two months to find another pistol.

The Houston Chronicle noted that the prohibition against the P320 comes after “officer Richard Fernandez Jr. filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer and a local Houston shop.”

Fernandez Jr. claims his P320 “misfired while he was directing traffic ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.”

ABC 13 reported that Fernandez Jr. was shot in the leg by the misfire and he claims “his finger never touched the trigger.”

On July 26, 2025, Breitbart News reported Pro 2 Customs’ announcement that it would no longer make holsters or “[provide] custom services” for Sig Sauer P320 pistols.

They made clear their decision also includes the M17 and M18 models of the P320, both of which are designed for military issue.

Pro 2 Customs’ announcement came just days after the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) directed all AFGSC personnel to pause the use of Sig Sauer’s M18 pistol.

Military.com reported the AFGSC’s pause on use of the M18 pistol came after 20-year-old Airman Brayden Lovan was killed by a “firearm discharge” on July 20 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. No details on the nature of the “firearm discharge” have been released.

Prior to the AFGSG memo, Department of Homeland Security Deputy Director Madison D. Sheahan issued a memo directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Authorized Officers to shift from certain Sig Sauer P320 handguns to Glock. Sheahan said ICE Authorized Officers “will no longer be authorized to carry all models of the SIG Sauer P320 pistols.”

Last week, Sig Sauer responded to the memos and lawsuits against the P320 platform pistols, saying, in part: “The P320 CANNOT, under any circumstances, discharge without the trigger first being moved to the rear.”

Sig Sauer also noted. “This has been verified through exhaustive testing by SIG SAUER engineers, the U.S. Military, several major federal and state law enforcement agencies, and independent laboratories.”

