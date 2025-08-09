The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) identified Patrick Joseph White as the shooting suspect in the incident near Emory University Friday that took the life of DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose.

Officer Rose was 33 years old and joined the Dekalb County Police Department in September 2024. Rose leaves behind his two children and his pregnant wife.

FOX 5 reported that White, from Kennesaw, Georgia, was killed during the incident.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Adams said White “is a known person that may have some interest in certain things that I can’t reiterate right now with any confidence until the investigation is fully conducted.”

CNN noted that White allegedly opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offices, which are located near Emory University. He allegedly wore a surgical mask during the shooting.

A law enforcement source told CNN, “Police are operating under the theory that the gunman was either sick or believed that he was sick and blamed the illness on the Covid-19 vaccine.”

