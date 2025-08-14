Suspect in Custody For Allegedly Opening Fire on Virginia Deputies

A suspect is in custody after three Pittsylvania County, Virginia, deputies were injured while serving warrants Wednesday night in the town of Gretna.

WDBJ7 noted initial reports indicated that the deputies had been shot, but the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office pointed out that the deputies were actually wounded by shrapnel when the suspect, James Andru Lehnerd, allegedly opened fire.

The New York Times observed, “Deputies were injured in southern Virginia on Wednesday during an hourslong standoff with a man who opened fire on them.”

The deputies’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

Lehnerd is charged with “Felony Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.