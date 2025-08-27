Brandon Herrera, also known as “The AK Guy,” spoke to Breitbart News about the transgender individual who allegedly killed two children at a Minneapolis Catholic school, describing the individual as “schizo.”

The alleged attacker left behind a video in which he pushed “Brandon Herrera for President” and claimed to have had a “brief conversation” with Herrera at SHOT Show.

He claimed that he and Herrera “agreed on a lot of things.”

Herrera said he presumes the alleged killer said this as a way of disparaging Herrera because of comments Herrera had made about the transgender person who killed six in a March 27, 2023, attack on a Nashville Christian school.

Herrera told Breitbart News the alleged killer “was fucking schizo.”

He added, “I have zero recollection of meeting him, and neither does anyone I was with at Shot Show. My assumption is maybe he was upset about comments I had made about the last transgender shooting in Nashville, and was trying to defame me intentionally.”

