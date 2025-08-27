Firearms Expert Brandon Herrera Rebukes ‘Schizo’ Trans Suspect in Catholic School Shooting Who Praised Him in Farewell Video

AWR Hawkins

Brandon Herrera, also known as “The AK Guy,” spoke to Breitbart News about the transgender individual who allegedly killed two children at a Minneapolis Catholic school, describing the individual as “schizo.”

The alleged attacker left behind a video in which he pushed “Brandon Herrera for President” and claimed to have had a “brief conversation” with Herrera at SHOT Show.

He claimed that he and Herrera “agreed on a lot of things.”

Herrera said he presumes the alleged killer said this as a way of disparaging Herrera because of comments Herrera had made about the transgender person who killed six in a March 27, 2023, attack on a Nashville Christian school.

Herrera told Breitbart News the alleged killer “was fucking schizo.”

He added, “I have zero recollection of meeting him, and neither does anyone I was with at Shot Show. My assumption is maybe he was upset about comments I had made about the last transgender shooting in Nashville, and was trying to defame me intentionally.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

