Pope Leo XIV prayed for an end to what he called the “pandemic of arms” days after a trans shooter opened fire on a Catholic school, killing two and injuring 17.

The deceased were ages eight and ten, both of whom were killed when the trans shooter shot at them through the windows of church while they attended Mass.

The trans shooter left behind a video manifesto in which he said, “F*ck those kids,” and “Where’s your f*cking God now?”

But the Pope is focused on guns and ABC 7 quoted him denouncing the “logic of weapons.”

The Pope, in a prayer on Sunday morning, said, “We hold in our prayers the countless children killed and injured every day around the world. Let us plead God to stop the pandemic of arms, large and small, which infects our world.”

Pope Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis, took a hard stand against the firearms industry, at least once referring to gun manufacturers as “merchants of death.”

