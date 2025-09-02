NBC Apologizes for Not Using ‘She’ to Describe Male Minneapolis School Shooter

NBC issued a correction Friday after having used male pronouns in its reporting to describe the trans shooter who killed two children and wounded 17 other individuals during Mass at a Catholic school in Minneapolis last Wednesday.

Mediaite re-posted NBC’s correction:

CORRECTION (Aug. 29, 2025, 8:05 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article used the wrong pronoun for the shooter. She used female pronouns.

Breitbart News reported that the trans shooter changed his name from “Robert” to “Robin” at age 17, thereafter identifying as a female.

The trans shooter left behind a video manifesto in which he said, “F*ck those kids” and, “Where’s your f*cking God now?”

The article referenced by NBC previously referred to the trans shooter using male pronouns.

FBI director Kash Patel made clear that his agency is investigating the Catholic school shooting as a “barbaric attack” carried out by “Robert Westman, the male subject.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.