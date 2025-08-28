On Thursday, FBI director Kash Patel used an X post to let Americans know the federal agency is investigating the “barbaric attack” carried out on the Minneapolis Catholic school by a “male subject” named Robert Westman.

Breitbart News reported that the attacker was named Robert until age 17, at which time he sought to change his name to “Robin” and identify as a female. FOX News correspondent Brook Taylor reported that his mother signed off on the name change from Robert to “Robin.”

Patel referred to Westman as “Robert,” noting that he is a “male.”

He then pointed out that FBI “teams have gathered information and evidence demonstrating this was an act of domestic terrorism motivated by a hate-filled ideology.”

Patel expounded on the “hate-filled ideology” by noting that Westman “expressed hatred and violence toward Jewish people, writing ‘Israel must fall,’ ‘Free Palestine,’ and using explicit language related to the Holocaust.”

He also noted that Westman “wrote a an explicit call for violence against President Trump on a firearm magazine.”

On Wednesday, just hours after the heinous shooting in which children were killed and wounded during Mass, Breitbart News noted that Patel made clear the incident would be investigated as a “hate crime targeting Catholics.”

Early on, he explained that the FBI was investigating the heinous attack as “an act of domestic terrorism.”

