New York Post Publishes Photo of Rifle Allegedly Used in Kirk Assassination

On Thursday, the New York Post posted a photo allegedly showing the rifle that law enforcement believes was used to assassinate Charlie Kirk.

Earlier Thursday morning, FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls indicated that they found a rifle in “a wooded area,” and they believed it was the gun used in the assassination.

He described it as a “high-power, bolt-action rifle.”

The New York Post published a photo, which they claim is the rifle recovered, describing it as a “30-06-caliber Mauser bolt-action rifle.”

A 30.06 bolt action is a popular big game hunting rifle and typically has an internal, fixed magazine, holding four or five rounds. The bolt must be manually lifted, pulled back, then pushed forward into battery, between shots, as each round must be manually loaded into the chamber.

Breitbart News noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) reacted to the assassination by pushing for more gun control.

