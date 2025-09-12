Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) indicated during a Friday morning press conference that alleged assassin Tyler Robinson messaged his roommate on the Discord platform about the “need to retrieve a rifle.”

Cox noted that one family member disclosed Robinson had become “more political in recent years.”

The family member stated there was a recent dinner in which Robinson came to the table “and, in the conversation with another family member, Robinson mentioned that Charlie Kirk was coming to [Utah Valley University].”

The family member said Robinson had explained why he “did not like [Kirk]” or his viewpoints.

Cox said investigators then “identified an individual as the roommate of Robinson,” and that roommate indicated Robinson “made a joke on Discord.”

The roommate showed investigators several messages on Discord, one of which “stated a need to retrieve a rifle from a drop point, leaving the rifle in a bush.”

Messages addressed “visually watching the area where a rifle was left” and “having left the rifle wrapped in a towel.”

On Thursday, Breitbart News noted that FBI Special Agent Robert Bohls indicated law enforcement had discovered a bolt action rifle in “a wooded area.”

The Associated Press pointed out that the rifle was “in a towel.”

