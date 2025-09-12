Utah Gov. Spencer Cox: Tyler Robinson ‘Will Be Charged Soon and Will Be Held Accountable’

Friday morning, during the press conference on the capture of the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) indicated the alleged assassin “will be held accountable.”

Speaking on the political violence that has marked the U.S. in recent years, Cox said, “I think we need more moral clarity right now.”

He said, “I hear all the time that ‘words are violence.’ Words are not violence; violence is violence.”

Cox continued, “And there is one person responsible for what happened here, and that person is now in custody and will be charged soon and will be held accountable.”

Earlier Friday morning, Breitbart News noted Cox saying definitively, “We got him,” announcing that Tyler Robinson was in custody as the shooting suspect in the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Cox noted, “On the evening of September 11, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.