Grand Blanc Township police chief William Renye said calls about the church shooting came in at 10:25 and 32 seconds and “we had officers on scene at 10:25 and 57 seconds.”

He said, “The suspect was neutralized at 10:33:44 in the parking lot.”

Breitbart News reported that the attacker, identified as a 40-year-old Michigan man, drove his vehicle into the church, then exited his vehicle and opened fire on churchgoers.

In an earlier press conference, Renye made clear a church service was taking place when the heinous attack occurred Sunday morning. He said “there were hundreds of people in the church” when the 40-year-old drove his vehicle into the building.

Breitbart News pointed to various reports showing the 40-year-old attacker was a U.S. Marine veteran who served in the Iraq War.

