Two Dead, 3 Critical, After Two Groups Have Shootout in Alabama

Two people are dead and three are in critical condition following a Saturday night shootout between two groups in Montgomery, Alabama.

Nearly ten other people were wounded and WSFA reported that juveniles were among the wounded.

AL.com quoted Montgomery Police Chief Jim Graboys saying, “This was two parties involved that were basically shooting at each other in the middle of a crowd.”

Graboys said that those who began shooting “did not care about the people around them when they did it.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed indicated police units were “within 50 feet” of where the gunfire occurred but those involved did not care. He said those who were shooting “had no regard for human life.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the shootout to please share it with authorities.

