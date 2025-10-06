Democrat-Run Chicago: More than 1,500 Shooting Victims Thus Far in 2025

There have been more than 1,500 shooting victims–fatal and non-fatal combined–in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago thus far in 2025.

Chicago Police posted a report for Week 39 of this year (Sept. 22-28) showing that the number of shootings in the Windy City had topped 1,100.

The Chicago Sun-Times published figures showing the city had witnessed a total of 1,500 shooting victims by the end of October 4, 2025.

Those 1,500 shooting victims were comprised of 276 who succumbed to their wounds and 1,224 who were wounded but survived.

At the time of this writing–October 6, 2025, two days after the Sun-Times report–there there have been numerous additional shootings and shooting victims in Chicago, bringing the total number of victims beyond the October 4 figure of 1,500.

For example, Breitbart News reported at least 30 people were shot over the past weekend, including five who were shot fatally.

CBS News listed nine shootings in Chicago that occurred Sunday, October 5, 2025, and two that occurred in the wee hours of Monday, October 6. There was a total of 13 victims, including one fatality, in the 11 shooting incidents that occurred in the two days since the Sun-Times reported 1,500 shooting victims in Chicago.

