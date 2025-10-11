Gov. Newsom Signs Bill Requiring ‘Eligibility Check,’ Fee, for Gun Barrel Purchases

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed legislation Friday that will require all gun barrel sales to be conducted by licensed firearms dealers, mandating that said dealers conduct an “eligibility check” before selling a barrel.

Also, the language of the bill — SB 704 — makes clear that a five dollar fee will be added to each barrel sale to cover the cost of the “eligibility check.”

The firearm barrel gun control takes effect July 1, 2027.

Once the gun control takes effect, the process law-abiding Californians will have to undergo to acquire a gun barrel becomes daunting.

For example, would-be buyers will have to provide the following information as part of their “eligibility check”:

(1) The date of the sale or transfer. (2) The purchaser’s or transferee’s driver’s license or other identification number and the state in which it was issued. (3) The make, model, and caliber of the firearm that the firearm barrel is designed for or used in. (4) The purchaser’s or transferee’s full name. (5) The name of the salesperson who processed the sale or transfer. (6) The purchaser’s or transferee’s full residential address and telephone number. (7) The purchaser’s or transferee’s date of birth.

The language of the bill makes clear that the licensed firearms dealer must “legibly record all of the [required information] on a form to be prescribed by the [CA DOJ] pertaining to the sale or transfer of the firearm barrel.”

