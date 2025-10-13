Gabby Giffords gun control group, Giffords, claims the public is less safe now Publix Super Markets made clear its Florida stores will comply with Florida’s open carry law.

Open carry went into effect on September 25, 2025, and on October 9, 2025, Breitbart News reported that Publix confirmed its policies will be in compliance with the state’s new carry format.

On October 12, 2025, Giffords posted to X:

With open carry, Florida actually shores up its constitutional carry law, which previously allowed the unlicensed concealed carry of a handgun for self-defense while leaving open carry by the wayside.

On April 3, 2023, Breitbart News noted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation making Florida the 26th constitutional carry state in the Union. However, unlike many of the other constitutional carry states–the total of which is now 29–Florida’s law only applied to concealed carry at the time of signing; there was no Florida law allowing the open carry of handguns.

On September 25, 2025, the ship was righted, giving law-abiding Floridians the option to carry concealed or openly for self-defense.

