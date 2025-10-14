GOP Rep. Pushes to Lower Florida’s Gun Purchase Age

Florida state Rep. Tyler Sirois (R) has filed a bill for the 2026 legislative session that would lower the Sunshine State’s minimum firearm purchase age from 21 to 18.

The bill is HB 133.

The Bradenton Times reported that the minimum age was raised from 18 to 21 shortly after the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting. However, the law still allows “18 to 20-year-olds in Florida…[to] receive firearms as gifts.”

Sirois’s bill would change the law so that 18 to 20-year-olds could also buy firearms.

The preamble to Sirois’s bill says: “An act relating to minimum age for firearm purchase or transfer; …reducing the minimum age at which a person may purchase a firearm and the age of purchasers to which specified licensees are prohibited from selling or transferring a firearm; repealing an exception; providing an effective date.”

