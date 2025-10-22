Minnesota Democrats are planning town halls where they will try to push gun control over the finish line after Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) failure to rally sufficient legislative support for a special gun control session.

Breitbart News noted Walz pushed for an “assault weapons” ban after the August 27, 2025, Annunciation Catholic School shooting, then said it was “not acceptable” that Republican members of the legislature were refusing to “vote on gun bans.”

He tried doubling down on the GOP lawmakers, pressing them to at least hold a “floor vote” on the gun prohibition legislation.

The GOP did not budge, so Walz floated the idea of going around the legislature via a state-level constitutional amendment for gun control. His idea fell flat.

RELATED: AWR Hawkins — Gun Control Is Failing, and Doubling Down Won’t Fix It

Now, the Post Bulletin reports Democrat leaders in the legislature are going to take a swing at things by holding town halls around the state in hopes of stirring up gun control support.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL) said, “Over and over again, we see polling data that shows a majority of Minnesotans support an agenda that would include banning high-capacity magazines and assault weapons.”

She claims the polling data shows support for said gun control is “in the upper 50s and low 60s, the percent of Minnesotans who say, ‘Yes, that’s the right thing to do.'”

Murphy did not mention which poll shows such strong support for banning the AR-15, which is the most popular rifle in America.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.