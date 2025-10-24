WATCH: Officers Open Fire on U-Haul Truck at California Coast Guard Base

Officers outside U.S. Coast Guard Base Alameda opened fire on a U-Haul truck that was allegedly being driven erratically before being placed in reverse toward law enforcement.

ABC News reported the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of the truck was told to stop numerous times before he allegedly put the vehicle in reverse and sped toward officers.

FOX News published video of the incident:

The Department of Homeland Security commented, saying, “Law enforcement officers discharged several rounds of defensive live fire.”

The driver of the truck was wounded by gunfire but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Protests had been occurring outside Base Alameda Thursday after news broke that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be using the base as a station for operations.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.